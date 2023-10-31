India News | Flight Urination Case: Delhi HC Issues Notice on Plea of Accused Seeking Documents

New Delhi [India], October 31 (ANI): The Delhi High Court on Tuesday issued notice on a plea of an accused in the Air India flight urination case. The petitioner has challenged the order of the Appellate committee refusing to direct Air India to supply related and material documents.

This petition has been moved by Shankar Shyamnaval Mishra. Justice Subramonium Prasad issued notice to respondent Air India. The matter has been listed on January 19, 2024for further hearing.

The petitioner has challenged the order of September 15, 2023, passed by the Appellate committee refusing to direct the respondent to provide the documents to prove his innocence.

It is also stated that the committee had directed the respondent to provide only certain documents failing to appreciate that the respondent under the Civil Aviation Requirement (CAR) 2018 was acting as statutory authority and therefore was mandated to provide all necessary and material documents to the petitioner.

Petitioner has also stated that he learnt in the months of June and July through sources in the media about the existence of some correspondence and documents between the pilot and crew of said flight and airline Air India.

He also claimed that these correspondence and documents clearly spelt out his innocence of the act that he was alleged to have committed.

The petitioner has stated that these documents date back to November 27, 2022, which implied that Air India was aware that the petitioner was innocent much before even they filed a show cause notice against him under the CAR.

The petition has also stated that the petitioner is accused of super human act of urinating on a lady passenger on a New York to New Delhi flight.

An internal inquiry committee was constituted which found the petitioner guilty. He challenged the report before the appellate committee.

The petitioner was arrested by Delhi police in January 2023. Later on, he was granted bail by the Court of Sessions at Patiala House Court. (ANI)

