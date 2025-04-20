Agartala, Apr 20 (PTI) Tripura PWD Secretary Kiran Gitte on Sunday assured the villagers of Ballamukh and Ishan Chandranagar that work related to flood management infrastructure will be completed within three months.

During the day, Gitte visited Ballamukh and Ishan Chandranagar in South Tripura district to gain first-hand knowledge about the situation and held a meeting with senior officials.

He said flood management infrastructure was severely damaged by the unprecedented floods in the district last year.

“During the budget session of the assembly in February, Chief Minister Manik Saha had said that his government identified 43 locations where flood management work was necessary. In some areas, it has started while work is yet to commence in other places,” Gitte told reporters.

“The state government will depute five additional engineers to expedite the work in South Tripura district,” he said.

Gitte said the Tripura government will also undertake the required flood management work on both the right and left banks of River Muhuri.

Earlier, Belonia MLA Dipankar Sen had claimed that in order to protect Kalikapur and its adjacent areas, Bangladesh has been constructing an embankment with a height of 8-9 feet.

“This has raised serious concern among Indian villagers in Uttar Belonia, Ballamukh and Ishan Chandranagar over imminent floods,” he had said.

