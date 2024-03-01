Silchar/ Karimganj, Mar 1 (PTI) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday pledged a "flood of development" for Barak Valley if BJP-led NDA retains power at the Centre.

He appealed people to elect BJP candidates for the sake of development as he inaugurated and laid foundation for projects worth over Rs 2,000 crore for the three Barak Valley districts at different functions.

"Today, projects worth over Rs 2,000 crore have come for Barak Valley. During Congress regime, they would declare special package of Rs 1,000 crore but no one knew where the money went," Sarma said after the 'bhumi pujan' of Karimganj Medical College.

Referring to Congress legislators, particularly Karimganj North MLA Kamalakhya Dey Purkayastha who extended 'support to the BJP government,' the CM said it is good for the people of the district that leaders have come together.

"A lot of work is happening here now. But according to us, lot more needs to be done. If we don't indulge in any other politics but only do politics of development and ensure victory of BJP candidates, development will be ensured," Sarma said.

More development can be done for Barak Valley if Narendra Modi becomes the prime minister for the third straight term, the BJP leader added.

"People have seen floods triggered by the Brahmaputra and Barak rivers. If a BJP MP is elected from here, they will see a flood of development," he said.

The CM also listed various development and welfare schemes being pursued by his government, and added that he was mooting expanding them to grant more benefits to the people.

Providing 97,000 government jobs in a transparent manner, expanding Orunudoi scheme to 27 lakh women, new roads and 16 lakh new houses under PMAY are among the work done by his government since coming to power in May 2021, Sarma added.

Earlier in the day, Sarma inaugurated a cancer care unit at Silchar Medical College and Hospital (SMCH) and claimed that the state's cancer care model is being emulated across the country.

"We have inaugurated the cancer care unit here today, which is part of the network of 17 hospitals in the state under a joint initiative of the state government and Tata Trusts," he said.

Three categories of cancer care units are being set up in government-run hospitals under the project, of which the one at SMCH is in category 2, which will provide patients with comprehensive care, Sarma said.

"The lone category-1 facility, which will be the apex cancer care hospital, is being opened at Guwahati," the chief minister said.

The state government's share in the project is Rs 2,460 crore, while Tata Trusts will provide Rs 1,180 crore, the government of India Rs 180 crore and over Rs 80 crore has been raised through donations.

An Assam Cancer Care Foundation has been formed to manage the units, which will be responsible for operating these and if any revenue deficit is there at the end of the year, the state government to fill the gap, the CM said.

Ten such cancer care centres are already operational and over 2.15 lakh patients have received treatment in these, he added.

"The entire country is trying to emulate Assam. We are thinking of upgrading this project so that Assam becomes a nodal state when it comes to cancer care," Sarma said.

He also affirmed the state government's commitment to the development of the Barak Valley.

"A section of people in Barak Valley indulge in propaganda that the state government does not care about this part. But when you look at projects like this, it shows that not only does the government care but we also actively support Barak Valley," Sarma said.

Later in the day, the chief minister attended a function at Lakhipur where he opened and laid foundation for several projects.

Speaking on the occasion, he elaborated the government's various developmental initiatives and assured of sustained progress of Barak Valley.

