Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Aug 18 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has said that flood relief work is a high priority of the government, according to state minister Anil Rajbhar on Tuesday.

While addressing a press conference the minister said, "The Chief Minister directed the District Magistrates of flood affected districts to provide timely relief to the flood victims. The Chief Minister has given instructions not to build a camps for flood affected people in schools and panchayat buildings located near the land affected by the water flow."

Rajbhar said at present all the embankments are safe in the state. Continuous monitoring is being done in relation to floods.

Relief commissioner Sanjay Goel said that 14 people have died in flood-related incidents in the state so far this year and 16 districts in state are affected by deluge.

Rajbhar said, "The situation is not worrying anywhere. In the flood affected districts of the state, 15 teams of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and seven teams of State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and PAC have been deployed for search and rescue. Thus a total of 22 teams have been deployed. As many as 1,176 boats have been deployed in flood affected areas. Detailed guidelines regarding rescue and relief management have been issued to deal with floods/ floods."

He said food kits are being distributed to the flood affected families. This kit contains 17 types of ingredients including 10 kg flour, 10 kg rice, 10 kg potato, 5 kg, 2 kg roasted gram, 2 kg pigeonpea, 500 g salt, 250 g turmeric, 250 g chilli, 250 g coriander, 5 litre kerosene, 1 packet candles, 1 packet matches, 10 packets biscuits, 1 packet refined oil, 100 tablets chlorine and 2 bath soaps are being distributed.

He said that so far 90,372 kg foodgrains and 2,05,917 metre tarpaulin have been distributed under relief material. He said 267 medical teams have been deployed.

Rajbhar said that 331 flood relief camps and 748 flood checks have been set up in the state to deal with the disaster. At present, 838 villages of 16 districts of the state (Ambedkarnagar, Ayodhya, Azamgarh, Bahraich, Ballia, Barabanki, Basti, Badaun, Gonda, Gorakhpur, Kushinagar, Lakhimpurkiri, Mau, Deoria, Santakbirnagar, and Sitapur) are affected by the floods. The Sharda River, Palia Kala (Lakhimpurkiri), Saryu (Ghaghra) River, Turtipar (Ballia), Saryu (Ghaghra) River are flowing above the danger mark in in Elginbridge (Barabanki) and Sarayu (Ghaghra) River (Ayodhya). As many as 353 animal camps have been established in the state and 6,64,881 animals have also been vaccinated.

He said that pruned straw has been distributed in the flood-affected areas. Disaster Control Centres have been set up at the district and state levels to deal with the disaster. (ANI)

