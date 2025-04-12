Mumbai, Apr 12 (PTI) The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence arrested a passenger after recovering gold worth about Rs 6.3 crore from him at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport here, an official said on Saturday.

In a follow-up action, DRI officials also arrested a prospective buyer, who was part of the gold smuggling syndicate, from Mumbai, he said.

Based on specific information, officials from the apex anti-smuggling unit intercepted a passenger after he arrived at the city airport from Bangkok.

A search led to the recovery of 6.7 kg of smuggled gold bars worth Rs 6.3 crore, concealed in the shoes he was wearing.

While the man was arrested, the name of a prospective buyer of the smuggled gold came up during his questioning. The intended buyer was then arrested, the official added.

