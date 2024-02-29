New Delhi [India], February 29 (ANI): Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will on Thursday inaugurate the Electronic Data Interchange (EDI) facility at the Land Customs Stations of the North Eastern Regions through virtual mode for enhancing ease of doing business and facilitating regional trade.

According to a press release from the Ministry of Finance, thereafter, the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) will conduct a ceremony for handing over customs-seized antiquities to the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) in the presence of the Union Finance Minister, according to an official statement from the Ministry of Finance.

Also Read | Delhi Shocker: Private Bank Manager Booked by Police for Siphoning Off Customer's Rs 16 Crore.

A total of 101 antiquities shall be handed over to different zonal units of ASI at 7 locations across the country, viz., Bengaluru, Bhopal, Bhubaneshwar, Delhi, Guwahati, Mumbai, and Pune. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)