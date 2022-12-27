Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], December 27 (ANI): Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Tuesday said technology is dominating every bit of our lives and the focus must be directed towards enhancing the use of technology in education in line with the changing needs of the 21st century.

Speaking at an academic session, themed on 'Transformation of Technical and Professional education in Line With New Education Policy - 2020' and organised by the Biju Patnaik University of Technology at the Convention Centre in Lok Seva Bhawan, the CM said, "The future of our civilisation is heavily reliant on the quality and direction of our education. Our future depends on how successfully we prepare our children for the future. Higher education is critical to realising societal aspirations, setting developmental priorities and social values."

Appreciating the BPUT for oreganising the session, he said the National Education Policy 2020 is a meaningful attempt to set the tone and direction at all levels of education.

Drafted by eminent scientist K. Kasturirangan, the policy aims at transforming the education system. The CM said this meeting will help raise awareness among the education community on the new policy and deliberate on the challenges and opportunities for its implementation.

He said he hoped that the deliberations would be meaningful and throw up clear proposals and suggestions for the effective implementation of the New Education Policy 2020. The Odisha government is ready to provide all necessary support in giving a technological to the state's education system, the CM added.

The state minister for Skill Development and Technical Education, Priti Ranjan Ghadai, appreciated the CM's vision of promoting technical education in the state. (ANI)

