Nagpur, Sept 4 (PTI)Mumbai Municipal Commissioner Iqbal Chahal on Friday said that rather than getting troubled by increase in coronairus patients, the focus should be on treatment.

Hospitals' capacity to treat patients should be the main yardstick while dealing with the situation, he said.

Also Read | Maharashtra Govt to Launch ‘My Family, My Responsibility’ Campaign from September 15 to Fight Against Coronavirus Outbreak.

Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh and Nagpur Guardian Minister Nitin Raut had called Chahal and a team of expert doctors for discussing the pandemic situation in Nagpur.

Chahal met top administrative, health and police officials here.

Also Read | Antibodies Against Coronavirus Infection Stay in Body for at Least 60-80 Days, Finds Study.

Addressing a press conference later, the Mumbai municipal commissioner said no one can tell how long the pandemic will continue, and we should have "strong preparation" for a long battle.

"(Assessment of) Situation of any city should not be only based on numbers, but the most important yardstick should be its patient management, patient care," he said.

Raut said that the recovery rate of Nagpur is 66.26 percent.

"We discussed hospital management and war rooms in Covid hospitals. We have assigned IAS and IPS officers for zonewise supervision. We will be providing Dashboard facility to know availabity of hospital beds, and increasing the lab testing capacity," the minister said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)