New Delhi [India], January 9 (ANI): Fog continues to cover several parts of North India as the region battles cold weather.

In Uttar Pradesh, people woke up to a chilly morning as a dense layer of fog blanketed cities, towns and villages. In Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj a layer of fog blanketed the city as the temperature was recorded at 7.2 degrees Celsius on Thursday at 7:30 am, as per IMD. In Lucknow temperature was at 7 degrees Celsius.

Also Read | Shillong Teer Results Today, January 9 2025: Winning Numbers, Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.

In Haryana, Ambala was also covered in dense fog, and the IMD forecasts similar weather conditions for the city on January 10, with the minimum temperature expected to remain below 10 degrees Celsius until January 14. Meanwhile, in Maharashtra's Mumbai, a layer of haze lingers in the air.

In Uttarakhand's capital, Dehradun was also covered in fog since early morning today. The cold has increased in the Doon Valley as the mercury has dropped due to the fog.

Also Read | Pravasi Bharatiya Divas 2025: PM Narendra Modi To Inaugurate 18th PBD Convention in Odisha, Launch Special Train Today.

In Jammu and Kashmir, the coldwave conditions persisted, with temperatures plummeting below zero in many areas. The cold weather has caused the surface of Dal Lake to remain frozen. At 8:30 am Srinagar recorded a temperature of -3.2 degrees Celsius, -4.6 degrees Celsius in Gulmarg, -10.3 degrees Celsius in Pahalgam, 4.8 degrees Celsius in Banihal and -3.6 degrees Celsius in Kupwara, as per IMD.

A thin layer of fog blanketed Chandigarh, with the temperature recorded at 8.7 degrees Celsius. Meanwhile, Amritsar experienced a temperature of 7 degrees Celsius, Patiala recorded 7.4 degrees Celsius, Hisar was at 5 degrees Celsius, and Karnal saw a low of 4.2 degrees Celsius at 8:30 AM, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). In Delhi, a thin layer of fog covered the national capital as a cold wave continued to impact daily life. The minimum temperature in Delhi was recorded at 6.4 degrees Celsius on Thursday at 5:30 am, as per the IMD.

Visuals showed defence personnel Braving the cold and fog conditions to rehearse for the 76th Republic Day Parade at Kartavya Path. Additionally, visuals also showed people wearing layered woollen clothes and sitting near bonfires to keep themselves warm.

As the cold wave continued, many homeless individuals sought refuge in night shelters.

The Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB) has set up 235 pagoda tents to provide shelter to homeless people. Night shelters have been set up in several areas of the national capital including AIIMS, Lodhi Road, and Nizamuddin flyover.

The air quality in the national capital dropped to poor quality, though by a minimal margin. The Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 299 at 7 am in the morning, as per the data of the Central Pollution Control Board.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good,' 51 and 100 'satisfactory,' 101 and 200 'moderate,' 201 and 300 'poor,' 301 and 400 'very poor,' and 401 and 500 'severe.'

On Sunday, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) revoked the Stage-III actions under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) in Delhi-NCR following a significant improvement in the air quality index (AQI).

Stage-I and Stage-II measures, however, will remain in effect, officials said on Sunday.

The decision comes after the Sub-Committee on GRAP reviewed the air quality data and the IMD/IITM forecasts, noting a downward trend in AQI levels. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)