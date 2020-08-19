Kolkata, Aug 19 (PTI) Ahead of the 2021 Assembly polls in West Bengal, four prominent personalities from different walks of life joined the ruling Trinamool Congress on Wednesday.

Folk singers Kartik Das Baul and Lakhan Das Baul, laparoscopic surgeon of East Midnapore district Dr Badal Asru Ghata and President of Raiganj Chambers of Commerce Sandeep Bhalotia were formally inducted in the TMC at a function at the party headquarters here.

After joining the TMC, the four said that they were inspired by the development work of the party under the leadership of Mamata Banerjee.

TMC Secretary General Partha Chatterjee and Parliamentary Party leader in Rajya Sabha Derek O'Brien were present on the occasion.

