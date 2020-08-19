Amritsar, August 19: With the Sikh community celebrating the Guru Granth Sahib Parkash Purab 2020, fireworks adorned the sky around Golden Temple in Amritsar on Wednesday. Along with this, the Golden Temple was illuminated on the occasion of 416th Prakash Utsav of Sri Guru Granth Sahib.

The fireworks took place in the holy shrine, which is also known as Harimandir Sahib. Despite the COVID-19 crisis, several people gathered to the holy shrine and lit diya and candles besides the holy sarovar. The main temple situated amidst the water body is plated with gold and was irradiated with yellow bulbs hanging over. Guru Granth Sahib Parkash Purab 2020: PM Narendra Modi Extends Best Wishes, Says 'Sri Guru Granth Sahib Ji Illuminates Entire World With Its Pure Teachings'.

Here's the ANI video:

#WATCH Punjab: Fireworks adorn the sky around Golden Temple in Amritsar, on first Prakash Purab of Sri Guru Granth Sahib. Golden Temple illuminated on the occasion. pic.twitter.com/IdA3dNUS5e — ANI (@ANI) August 19, 2020

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his best wishes on the occasion and said that Sri Guru Granth Sahib Ji teaches us service, compassion and furthers harmony. He also said that Sri Guru Granth Sahib Ji illuminates the entire world with its pure teachings." It is to be known that Shri Guru Granth Sahib Ji’s Prakash Purab 2020 commemorates the first Prakash (opening ceremony) of the Guru Granth Sahib at the Golden Temple in 1604.

