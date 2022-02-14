Kolkata, Feb 14 (PTI) The Trinamool Congress Monday made a clean sweep in the civic polls

to four municipal corporations in West Bengal -- Bidhannagar, Siliguri, Chandernagore and

Asansol -- as per data available on the State Election Commission's website. (CAL7) Bhubaneswar

: The State Election Commission, Odisha has debarred senior BJD MLA and government chief

whip in the assembly, Pramila Mallik, from campaigning in the upcoming panchayat elections

for two days starting Monday. (CES1) Kolkata

:

Calcutta High Court on Monday directed the West Bengal government to file an affidavit

stating its position on a PIL challenging the reappointment of the Calcutta University's

vice-chancellor on the claim that it was done in contravention of rules. (LGC1)

