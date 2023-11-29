New Delhi [India], November 29 (ANI): Former Haryana Chief Minister and Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Wednesday expressed his happiness over the success of the rescue mission of the 41 workers trapped inside Uttarakhand's Silkyara tunnel for the past 17 days and extended his wishes to the rescued workers.

"This is a really great thing and the whole nation was praying for the safe rescue of all the workers and everyone got involved in this, including the army," said Hooda.

"All the workers have come out alive by the grace of God, which is a matter of great happiness and my best wishes are with all of them and their families," he said.

All 41 workers who were trapped inside Uttarakhand's Silkyari tunnel since November 12 were evacuated safely on Tuesday evening.

On November 12, a section of the tunnel between 205 and 260 metres from the Silkyara side collapsed. Workers who were beyond the 260-metre mark were trapped, with their exit blocked.

The rescued workers were draped in orange marigold flower garlands and were greeted by Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami and Union Minister VK Singh.

CM Dhami announced that the Uttarakhand government will provide financial assistance of Rs 1 lakh to each of the workers trapped in the Silkyara tunnel.

"Apart from this, complete arrangements will be made for their treatment in the hospital until they go home," he said.

SDRF workers engaged in the rescue operations said, "It is a big day for us today. All the workers have finally been rescued successfully. It was a very difficult operation. All the trapped workers are healthy and safe."

Moreover, Cyriac Joseph, MD and CEO of Squadrone Infra Mining Pvt. Ltd. said that it was not just a difficult mission but a war for humanity. "It was not just a difficult mission but a war for humanity. We're glad to be a part of it," he said.

Following the safe evacuation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised the courage and patience of the trapped workers and their families, as well as the bravery and determination of the rescue personnel.

PM Modi took to X and said, "The success of the rescue operation of our labourer brothers in Uttarkashi is making everyone emotional. I want to say to the friends who were trapped in the tunnel that your courage and patience is inspiring everyone. I wish you all well and good health."

"It is a matter of great satisfaction that after a long wait, these friends of ours will now meet their loved ones. The patience and courage that all these families have shown in this challenging time cannot be appreciated enough, PM Modi added.

PM Modi further said that everyone involved in this mission has set an example of humanity and teamwork. (ANI)

