New Delhi [India], August 27 (ANI): A 45-year-old man was killed after a speeding car allegedly hit him near Karol Bagh metro station in Delhi on Thursday night, said Police.

The deceased has been identified as Vinod Kumar, a resident of Harsh Vihar in Northeast Delhi. He was working as a food delivery man for an online platform.

Also Read | GGSIPU CET Admit Cards 2021 Released for UG Courses, Candidates Can Download The Admit Cards Online at ipu.ac.in.

Delhi Police have arrested a 20-year-old man in connection with the case. The accused is a resident of Karol Bagh. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)