Bhopal, Jan 14 (PTI) About 12 crore people are likely to participate in the Ujjain Simhastha Mela in 2028 as per the assessment by the Madhya Pradesh government and various works like cleaning the Kshipra river and construction of stop dams to check the flow of effluent are being undertaken.

These instructions were given at a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Mohan Yadav in Ujjain.

It is estimated that about 12 crore devotees will participate in the 2028 Simhastha (Kumbh Mela or fair), which is organised once in 12 years, an official release said.

Yadav directed officials to construct stop dams at various places in neighbouring Indore and Dewas to check the release of waste in the Kshipra River. He told officials to ensure that the river is rid of pollution and its water becomes drinkable before 2028, it said.

"The chief minister also directed officials to chalk out a work plan after consulting saints and sadhus. If needed, the third phase of the Mahakal Lok corridor can be started," as per the release.

Officials said nine stop dams will be constructed in Indore where polluted drains release water in the Kshipra river. The ghats on the banks of the river where saints reside will be developed on a priority basis, it said.

Yadav also said the road leading to the Mahakal temple be widened and an alternative road constructed. He directed setting up a power station, lodging and boarding facilities for devotees, expansion of the airstrip and vehicle parking arrangements, the release said.

