Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], March 14 (ANI): Trinamool Congress on Thursday hit out at Union Home Minister Amit Shah's scathing remarks against West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on her stand on the newly notified Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) .

"Home Minister Amit Shah, you are accusing the Bengal government of not being able to differentiate between infiltrators and refugees and accusing Mamata Banerjee of compromising national security...For how long will you continue with this 'ghuspetiya' politics,?" TMC leader Sagarika Ghose said.

In a video posted on the TMC social media handle X, Ghose said, "None of Modi's administrative schemes are working so Amit Shah is using the shelter of divisive and polarized laws. Are we to differentiate between infiltrators and refugees based on religion?"

The West Bengal Chief Minister had earlier said that she will not allow the CAA, which she dubbed as a gimmick," to come into force in her state and asked people not to apply for citizenship saying that by doing so they will fall into the category of "illegal migrants" and will be stripped off their rights. Mamata Banerjee also said that the CAA is related to the National Register of Citizens (NRC).

Sagarika Ghose said the CAA was notified just ahead of the Lok Sabha elections after five years since the law was introduced. This is "a low which the United Nations itself called discriminatory. Clearly Mr Shah your Viksit Bharat rhetoric is not working," she said.

The Trinamool leader further pointed out that the Bengal government is rolling out pro-people schemes, one after another for the betterment of people.

"Have you realized that in the NRC exercise in Assam, 13 lakh Hindus lost their citizenship? what thought have you given to their welfare? The Mamata Banerjee-led government is rolling out a raft of schemes for the welfare of women and the poor. What has your Modi government at the centre done in comparison?" Ghose said.

In an interview with ANI on Wednesday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah questioned Banerjee for her strident opposition to the Citizenship Amendment Act, the rules of which were promulgated on March 11. Shah said that the Trinamool Congress Chief does not understand the difference between refugees and infiltrators.

Shah said, "I want to appeal to Mamata Banerjee. There are several forums for politics. Please don't oppose Bengali Hindus who came from Bangladesh. You are a Bengali. I am giving her an open challenge and she must tell us which clause in this act is snatching away the citizenship of anyone. She is just creating fear and creating a division between Hindus and Muslims to consolidate the vote bank."

"You are doing politics on an important issue of national security. People won't stand with you. Mamata does not understand the difference between refugees and infiltrators," he added.Congress has said that that the BJP wanted to divide and win elections in West Bengal and Assam by bringing the CAA.

Congress MP Manickam Tagore said, "Before Covid, the CAA bill was passed in Parliament and it took 4.5 years to frame the rules. They had no idea, they wanted to divide and win elections in West Bengal & Assam. Again they are using the same tool to win. Amit Shah's experiment of cheating the people won't work," he said. (ANI)

