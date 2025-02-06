New Delhi [India], February 6 (ANI): BJP MP Nishikant Dubey on Thursday slammed Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, alleging that he is ready to divide the country for the "vote bank."

He also said that a privilege motion will be brought in the Lok Sabha against the LoP unless he authenticate his various allegations raised during his speech in the House on Monday.

"I have asked him (Rahul Gandhi) to authenticate what he said in Lok Sabh, if he does, it's good otherwise a privilege motion will be brought against him. I never misuse parliament; I say things with full evidence," Dubey told ANI.

"He (Rahul Gandhi) misuses the parliament, the forum and democracy. For the first time, we have a LoP who isn't worried about the country - but for the vote bank, he is ready to divide the country the way Jawarhar Lal Nehru divided and made Pakistan," he added.

Attacking the Centre, Rahul Gandhi made several allegations in the Lok Sabha which were later refuted by Union Ministers.

The LoP said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had denied that Chinese forces were inside our territory "but for some reason, our Army keeps talking to Chinese about their entry into our territory and Chief of Army Staff has said that the Chinese are inside our territory".

"The reason China is inside our territory is important because people think that wars are fought between armies and their weapons. But the fact of the matter is that wars are fought by industrial systems, the fact of the matter is that China has an industrial system that is far stronger, far bigger than our industrial system and that is why they have the guts to come inside this country. The reason China is sitting inside this country is because 'Make in India' has failed, the reason China sitting inside this country is because India is refusing to produce (boost production) and I am worried that India is going to give up this revolution to the Chinese once again," he said.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday rebutted the LoP's remarks on China and said that the Army Chief's remarks referred only to the disturbance of traditional patrolling by both sides and the Army Chief never spoke the words attributed by Gandhi at any time.

In a post on X, Singh said that Rahul Gandhi in his speech in Parliament on February 3 made false allegations about the statement of the Army Chief on the situation on the India-China border.

"The Army Chief's remarks referred only to the disturbance of traditional patrolling by both sides. He also mentioned that these practices have been restored to their traditional pattern as part of the recent disengagement. Government has shared these details in Parliament," Rajnath Singh said.

"The words attributed to the Army Chief by Rahul Gandhi were never spoken by him at any time. It is a matter of deep regret that Rahul Gandhi should indulge in irresponsible politics on matters of national interest," he added.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Monday rejected the allegation made by Opposition leader Rahul Gandhi in Parliament that he was "sent to get an invite for our Prime Minister Narendra Modi" for Donald Trump's inauguration as US President.Jaishankar said that the Prime Minister of India does not attend such events, and is instead represented by a special envoy.

"Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi deliberately spoke a falsehood about my visit to the US in December 2024. I went to meet the Secretary of State and NSA of the Biden Administration. Also to chair a gathering of our Consuls General. During my stay, the incoming NSA-designate met with me," Jaishankar said in a post on X. (ANI)

