Mumbai, February 6: Isha Ambani, Director of Reliance Industries Limited, officially announced the appointment of Gayatri Vasudeva Yadav as Group Chief Marketing Officer and EVP of Strategic Initiatives at the Chairman Office at Reliance. Speaking at the company's event, Isha Ambani said that she was pleased to welcome Gayatri Vasudeva Yadav to the Reliance Family. Notably, Yadav has been appointed with an aim to strengthen Reliance's brand presence and bring innovation in marketing strategies.

Who Is Gayatri Vasudeva Yadav?

While Gayatri Vasudeva Yadav has joined Reliance as Group Chief Marketing Officer, it's important to know who she is. According to her profile on LinkedIn, Gayatri Vasudeva Yadav is currently working as Group CMO and EVP of Strategic Initiatives at the Chairman's Office in Reliance. Before joining Reliance, Gayatri Vasudeva Yadav was the Director and Board member at Paani Foundation. She did her schooling at The Cathedral and John Connon School and got her BA in Humanities and Literature from St Xavier's College, Mumbai. Gayatri Vasudeva Yadav Appointed Group Chief Marketing Officer at Reliance.

Pursuing further studies, Gayatri earned her MBA from the Indian Institute of Management, Calcutta. In her latest LinkedIn post, Yadav said she will work closely with Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani, Isha Ambani, Akash Ambani, Anant Ambani, and other members of the EC at Reliance to amplify brand impact and innovation and deepen consumer connections. While introducing Gayatri, Isha spoke highly of her.

Notably, Gayatri Vasudeva Yadav's last stint was with Peak XV Partners (formerly Sequoia India and SEA), where she worked as Chief Marketing Officer. Isha Ambani said that Gayatri played an important role at Peak XV Partners to transform the brand and empower its portfolio companies to build and scale world-class brands originating from the region. Who Is Neville Tata? All About Ratan Tata’s Nephew Who Now Heads Star Bazaar and Will Compete With Isha Ambani.

"She is a seasoned marketing leader with deep domain expertise across consumer markets, digital platforms, and brand-building initiatives. She brings extensive experience in crafting transformative marketing strategies, innovative campaigns, and leading initiatives that have delivered significant growth and elevated brand equity," Isha said about Gayatri. Besides Peak XV Partners, Gayatai also worked at organisations such as Star India and General Mills. She started her career at Procter & Gamble.

