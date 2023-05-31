Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], May 31 (ANI): Three passengers bound for Sharjah were apprehended and foreign currencies worth over Rs 37 lakh were recovered from Trichy International Airport, the Central Intelligence Unit (CIU) said on Wednesday.

Based on the intelligence inputs, the Central Intelligence Unit (CIU), Trichy apprehended the three accused.

Also Read | Jagan Mohan Reddy Completes Four Years as Andhra Pradesh CM, Says 98% Poll Promises Have Been Fulfilled by YSRCP Government.

Upon searching them, foreign currencies -- US Dollars, UAE Dirhams and Saudi Riyals -- worth of Rs 37,93,845 were recovered and seized by the unit.

Further investigations are underway in the case. (ANI)

Also Read | Rahul Gandhi Waits in Queue for Two Hours for Immigration Clearance at US Airport, Says ‘I Am No Longer An MP’ (See Pics).

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)