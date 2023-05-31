Amaravati, May 30: Thanking the people of the state for giving him a winning mandate in the 2019 Assembly elections, YSRCP president and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on Tuesday commemorated four years of forming his government. The Chief Minister said various development programmes have been initiated in a plethora of fields during this time and 98 per cent of poll promises have been fulfilled. Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy Kicks Off Week-Long Housing Plots Distribution Scheme for Over 50,000 Poor Women.

"With God's mercy and your (people) blessings, four years have passed by today since taking up the responsibility as the Chief Minister. You have reposed your faith on me and entrusted me with this job," tweeted Jagan Mohan Reddy today. Further, he thanked the people for giving him an opportunity to serve them and wished that his government should continue to be in power with people's blessings.

YS Jagan Mohan Reddy Thanks People as He Completes Four Years as Andhra Pradesh CM:

దేవుని ద‌య‌తో, మీ అంద‌రి చ‌ల్ల‌ని దీవెన‌ల‌తో ముఖ్య‌మంత్రిగా బాధ్య‌త‌లు చేప‌ట్టి నేటికి నాలుగు సంవ‌త్స‌రాలు పూర్తైంది. నాపై ఎంతో న‌మ్మ‌కంతో మీరు ఈ బాధ్య‌త‌ను అప్ప‌గించారు. ఆ న‌మ్మ‌కాన్ని నిల‌బెట్టుకుంటూ ఈ నాలుగేళ్ళ కాలంలో 98 శాతానికి పైగా ఎన్నికల హామీల‌ను మ‌న ప్ర‌భుత్వంలో అమ‌లు… pic.twitter.com/vJWpYUtwzO — YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (@ysjagan) May 30, 2023

Storming to power by winning 151 Assembly seats in the 2019 elections, Reddy took oath as the Chief Minister on May 30, 2019. Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy, advisor (political) to the state government said that these four years were a signature of Jagan Mohan Reddy made with welfare and development. Meanwhile, YSRCP leaders and cadres took out rallies across the state in all the Assembly constituencies to celebrate the four-year milestone.