Champhai (Mizoram) [India], September 21 (ANI): Assam Rifles seized a huge consignment of foreign-made cigarettes estimated to be worth over Rs 10 lakh in Mizoram's Champhai district on Wednesday.

Serchhip Battalion of 23 Sector Assam Rifles, under the aegis of Inspector General, Assam Rifles (East), on Wednesday, recovered 8 cases of foreign origin cigarettes worth Rs 10.40 lakh in general area Balukai, Zokhawthar IMB in Champhai district.

The operation was carried out by a team of Assam Rifles based on specific information.

A senior official of Assam Rifles said that the Assam Rifles team recovered the items dumped between the Indo-Myanmar friendship bridge and Balukai. The approximate cost of the recovered foreign-origin cigarette is Rs 10,40,000.

The seized items were handed over to the Customs department, Champhai for further legal proceedings.

The ongoing smuggling of foreign-origin cigarettes is a major cause of concern for the state of Mizoram, especially along the India-Myanmar Border.

Assam Rifles, rightly christened as the 'Sentinels of Northeast' have continued their efforts against the smuggling activities in Mizoram.

The same battalion had recovered a huge quantity of foreign-origin cigarettes worth Rs 91 lakh earlier in June. (ANI)

