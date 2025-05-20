New Delhi, May 20 (PTI) Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri on Tuesday briefed three of the seven multi-party delegations on Pakistan's long sponsorship of terrorism in India and how the country is determined to respond strongly to any terror incidents on its soil.

"Our message to world leaders will be that enough is enough and that Pakistan has acted like a thief asked to probe his own crime whenever India has in the past trusted its words on acting against terrorism," JD(U) leader Sanjay Jha said.

Jha is leading a delegation to Japan, Singapore, South Korea, Malaysia and Indonesia.

Shiv Sena leader Shrikant Shinde, who is leading a delegation to the UAE and some African countries, said they will highlight Pakistan's links to terror incidents in India.

Misri, sources said, briefed MPs and other members of the delegations that Indian action was targeted against terror sites in Pakistan and Pak-occupied Kashmir, and not against military installations and civilians.

It was only after Pakistan's attempts to attack Indian military installations and the civilian population that India hit back, he said.

Members of the delegations headed by JD(U)'s Sanjay Jha, Shiv Sena's Shrikant Shinde and DMK's Kanimozhi attended the briefing in which they are expected to be told about their agenda and its finer details.

Kanimozhi, however, could not attend the meeting.

TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee, who was included at the last minute after his party protested the government's "unilateral" decision to pick its MP Yusuf Pathan, also joined the briefing.

Banerjee is part of the delegation led by Jha.

