Jaisalmer (Rajasthan) [India], January 1 (ANI): At the renowned tourist destination of Jaisalmer, a large number of foreign tourists thoroughly enjoyed the celebrations marking the arrival of the New Year amid foggy and misty conditions.

Foreign visitors went straight to the top of the famous Sonar Fort to take in the weather and swayed joyfully to music performed by local folk artists.

The beginning of 2026 in the desert regions of Jaisalmer was no less than an icy experience. While the entire country was immersed in New Year celebrations, the first day of the year, Thursday, saw dense fog covering Jaisalmer city and border villages due to an active Western Disturbance in the border district and surrounding canal areas. The pace of life slowed down due to the severe cold and low visibility. Today, at the famous tourist destination of Jaisalmer, a large number of foreign tourists who arrived to celebrate the New Year thoroughly enjoyed the foggy conditions.

The foreign tourists enjoyed the weather by going to the very top of the famous Sonar Fort and dancing to the music of local folk artists. In an exclusive interview with ANI, the tourists praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi's governance and were highly impressed by Jaisalmer's art, culture, and sightseeing spots. They also spoke about their New Year's celebrations and enjoyment.

On Thursday, January 1, low visibility was recorded in Jaisalmer city and rural areas. Vehicle movement was affected by fog, with vehicles observed crawling on highways. Surprisingly, while the feeling of cold increased on Wednesday due to overcast skies and rain, the night temperature remained well above normal due to the cloud cover. A significant 11-degree difference was observed between day and night temperatures. However, with the onset of fog on Thursday, a drop in the minimum temperature is now expected.

Thousands of tourists who came to Jaisalmer for the New Year experienced the true essence of 'Desert Winter' this time. However, due to dense fog and cold winds, tourist activity remained low in the morning. Crowds are being seen at shops selling warm clothes and tea snacks in local markets.

This light rain and cold winds have increased atmospheric moisture, causing shivering. However, according to agricultural experts, this 'Mawat' (winter rain) will prove to be 'Golden Drops' for Rabi crops, especially wheat, mustard, and gram. This natural rainfall is a boon for farmers in canal areas, who were facing irrigation issues. (ANI)

