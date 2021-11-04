Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 4 (ANI): The State Forest Department caught a leopard in Mumbai's Aarey Colony area on Wednesday.

As per the department, a total of four leopards have been captured so far.

It is difficult to ascertain whether the leopard caught is the same leopard that used to attack people. In the last two months, a leopard had attacked and injured 10 people, said the forest department. (ANI)

