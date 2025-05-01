Thiruvananthapuram/Kochi, May 1 (PTI) The Kerala government, the ruling CPI(M), and the opposition Congress-led UDF on Thursday said that it needs to be examined whether the action taken against popular rapper and songwriter Vedan (Hirandas Murali) for possessing a leopard tooth was "excessive".

State Forest Minister A K Saseendran stated that Vedan's case should have been handled more sensitively, and that this is also the government's stance.

He added that the matter will be reviewed to assess if the action was disproportionate, as critics have claimed, and corrective steps will be taken if necessary. "The government is not opposed to that," he said.

The minister further acknowledged that Vedan is a rising talent whom the state is proud of, calling him an "asset" to Kerala.

Saseendran suggested that Vedan should be treated the same way as superstar Mohanlal and a recently spotted actor-turned-politician, who was allegedly seen wearing a chain with a leopard tooth.

A case regarding Mohanlal's possession of ivory tusks is still pending, yet no strict action has been taken against him or the actor-politician, unlike in Vedan's case.

The minister's shift in tone comes amid growing support for Vedan and criticism of the Forest department from several quarters.

Just two days ago, Saseendran had said there were adverse reports against Vedan, and that he was under surveillance by the Forest Department's vigilance wing.

CPI(M) state secretary M V Govindan also said the action against the artist needed scrutiny, highlighting Vedan's influence among the youth and calling for encouragement of his artistic talents.

"It needs to be examined whether such a serious case was warranted," Govindan added.

Leader of the Opposition V D Satheesan echoed similar sentiments, stating that the action was disproportionate to the alleged offence.

He pointed out that public opinion viewed the Forest Department's actions as excessive and added, "There is also criticism that similar cases were not dealt with in the same manner."

Meanwhile, Vedan said the action against him exposed the “double standards” in the justice system.

"But such double standards have existed in Indian society for centuries and need no special mention from me. I am an artist—writing and singing are my profession, and I will continue doing it diligently till the day I die," he said.

Responding to a separate drug case, Vedan said he drinks and smokes, questioning whether that makes him a bad person.

"I drink and smoke. I buy liquor sold by the state government. Does that make me bad? However, my only concern is that youngsters might be influenced by such habits, which is why I recently said, 'Don't follow in my footsteps'," he explained.

The Forest Department arrested Vedan on Tuesday, shortly after he was released on bail by the police in the drug case.

