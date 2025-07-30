Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], July 30 (ANI): Aligning with Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel's vision to expand green cover and promote environmental conservation, the Forest Department has adopted an innovative approach of plantation along roadsides, coastal highways, and vacant lands across all districts, including Kutch and Saurashtra.

As per a release, to achieve this, the Forest Department will plant around 7.63 lakh saplings under the PPP (Public-Private Partnership) model.

In the presence of CM Patel, Forest and Environment Minister Mulubhai Bera, and Minister of State Mukesh Patel, the Forest Department signed an MoU on Wednesday in Gandhinagar with Sadbhavana Vrudhdhashram, managed by the Manav Seva Charitable Trust, for this plantation drive.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the "Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam" campaign, encouraging citizens to plant trees in memory of their mothers as a step towards tackling climate change and increasing green cover.

Fulfilling the Prime Minister's vision, the Harit Van Path Yojana has been implemented under the guidance of CM Patel to increase tree cover in the state. Under this scheme, large-scale plantations on both sides of the roads will lead to increased greenery, resulting in ecological and environmental protection while also achieving the Sustainable Development Goals.

For such roadside plantations, the Forest Department has adopted a strategy to plant saplings of 8 feet height, including species like Banyan and Peepal, in pits measuring 45 X 45 X 45 cm with a spacing of 10X10 meters under the PPP model.

Under the Harit Van Path Yojana, an MoU was signed during the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2024 between Manav Seva Charitable Trust - Sadbhavana Vrudhdhashram and the Forest Department for planting 40,000 saplings on roadsides from Dwarka to Somnath and other locations.

Manav Seva Charitable Trust, Sadbhavana Vrudhdhashram, will plant 7.63 lakh saplings with tree guards along roadsides, coastal highways, and other vacant lands across Gujarat under a new MoU with the Forest Department.

Present on the occasion of this MoU signing between the Forest Department and Manav Seva Charitable Trust - Sadbhavana Vrudhdhashram were Additional Chief Secretary to the Chief Minister M K Das, Principal Chief Conservator of Forests and Head of Forest Force Dr A P Singh, Principal Chief Conservator of Forests R K Sugoor, and representatives from Manav Seva Charitable Trust - Sadbhavana Vrudhdhashram, Vijay Dobariya and Mittal Khetani. (ANI)

