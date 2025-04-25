West Kameng (Arunachal Pradesh) [India], April 25 (ANI): A massive forest fire engulfed several acres of land in the Dirang area in Arunachal Pradesh's West Kameng district.

However, there have been no reports of any human casualties in the incident.

The fire started at Nadipar forest area near Dirang town in West Kameng district.

Dirang MLA Phurpa Tsering told ANI over the phone that the fire was brought under control on the evening of April 24 (Thursday) with the help of ITBP personnel, local police, fire services, local administration, and the public.

"There was no report of any casualty and no property damage," Phurpa Tsering said.

In February, a massive fire erupted at Arunachal Pradesh's Tenga market in West Kameng district in the early hours.

Indian Army personnel from Gajraj Corps responded swiftly, deploying firefighting trucks to control the flames and save lives and property.

The fire was reported to have broken out at around 4 am. The Army personnel rushed to the scene with firefighting trucks, battling the raging flames to protect lives and property. Their swift response and coordinated efforts contained the fire and provided immediate humanitarian support to the distressed residents in the vicinity.

The act is yet another testament to the seamless civil-military cooperation, where the Indian Army stands as the first responder in times of crisis, always ready to safeguard the people, according to an official statement issued after the incident. (ANI)

