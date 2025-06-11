Jammu, Jun 11 (PTI) A forest fire detonated several landmines along the Line of Control (LoC) in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday, officials said.

The blasts were reported from the Panjnama forest in the Nowshera sector, but there was no report of any damage, the officials said.

The forward areas along the LoC are dotted with landmines as part of an anti-infiltration system to prevent terrorists from intruding into this side from across the border.

The fire is still raging, and efforts are underway to douse the flames, the officials said.

