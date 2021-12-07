Sasikala (centre) meets Rajinikanth and his wife Latha

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], December 7 (ANI): Expelled All Indian Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) leader VK Sasikala met actor Rajinikanth at the actor's house in Poes Garden in Chennai on Monday evening.

Sasikala greeted Rajinikanth on his Dadasaheb Phalke award and also enquired about his health.

Also Read | OnePlus 9 & OnePlus 9 Pro Now Receiving Android 12 Based OxygenOS 12 Update.

The superstar had undergone a Carotoid revascularisation procedure in October this year.

In January this year, Sasikala, a confidante of former chief minister J Jayalalithaa, was released from jail in Bengaluru after serving four-year imprisonment in a disproportionate assets case.

Also Read | Delhi Shocker: Man Kills 3-Month-Old Son After Quarrel With Wife, Arrested.

In September 2017, Sasikala was formally removed as the AIADMK chief. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)