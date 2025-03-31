Tadepalli (Andhra Pradesh) [India], March 31 (ANI): YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) president and former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy extended Eid ul-Fitr (Ramadan) greetings on Monday and emphasized the profound significance of the festival.

He described Ramzan as a deeply sacred occasion for Muslims, symbolizing harmony, goodwill, universal human equality, compassion, and generosity.

In his message, he expressed hope that Allah's blessings would bring prosperity and well-being to the people of the state and humanity worldwide. Highlighting the essence of the holy month, he noted that Ramadan embodies a unique blend of discipline, charity, and spiritual reflection.

Taking to social media X, the former CM wrote in a post, "My best wishes to all our Muslim brothers and sisters who are celebrating the festival of Ramadan, a symbol of love, peace and brotherhood, after completing their rigorous fasting with devotion. We sincerely hope that you will walk on the path shown by Allah, and may Allah's blessings be upon you all."

Meanwhile, the Andhra Pradesh government declared Tuesday, April 1, an optional holiday following the celebration of Eid-ul-Fitr on March 31. Chief Secretary K Vijayanand made the announcement through Government Order No. 637 on Monday.

Based on the report from the Chief Executive Officer of the State Waqf Board, the Chief Secretary has declared April 1st, Tuesday, as an optional holiday, as it falls the day after the Eid-ul-Fitr (Ramzan) festival, read an order.

This decision aligns with the state's efforts to accommodate the celebrations of Eid-ul-Fitr, which marks the end of the holy month of Ramzan.

Eid-ul-Fitr celebrations commenced across the country with an outpouring of joy and togetherness as families and communities came together to mark the end of Ramadan.

With heartfelt embraces, the exchange of Eid greetings, and the sharing of sweets and traditional delicacies, the day unfolded with an infectious spirit of unity. (ANI)

