Jammu, Feb 8 (PTI) Former state vice president of BJP Danish Iqbal joined the Jammu and Kashmir Apni Party (JKAP) here on Monday, a party spokesperson said.

Iqbal, who contested the recent District Development council (DDC) elections as an independent candidate from Banihal, was welcomed into the party fold along with many of his supporters by former minister Mohammad Dilawar Mir, the spokesperson said.

Iqbal said he and his supporters have joined the Apni Party with great hope that it will address their problems in the backward area.

Mir expressed confidence that he would inspire many more people to work towards spreading the vision of the JKAP of development and pragmatic politics.

He assured them that the Apni Party would always stand by them to solve their problems, the spokesperson said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)