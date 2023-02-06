Haridwar, Feb 6 (PTI) Former district vice president of BJYM Amardeep Chaudhary was shot dead allegedly by his business partners here, police said on Monday.

Chaudhary was called late Sunday night by his real estate business partner Rajkumar Malik to his Raja Garden residence where his sons Mandeep and Harshdeep Malik allegedly shot him dead following an argument, SP (city) Swatantra Kumar said.

Also Read | Indian Navy Pilots Carry Out Landing of Light Combat Aircraft Onboard INS Vikrant (See Pics).

Mandeep fired the first shot hitting Chaudhary in the waist after which Harshdeep shot him twice in the head, he said.

The two also fired at Chaudhary's friend Sonu Rathi who had accompanied him to Malik's residence. Rathi managed to escape unhurt and called Chaudhary's brother Badal on the phone and told him about the shooting.

Also Read | Indian Railways Starts e-Catering Service on WhatsApp; Here's How To Order.

When Badal rushed to Malik's home he was also shot at and hurt. Malik and his sons immediately fled the spot.

SP (city) Kumar, Circle Officer (city) Manoj Thakur and SP (crime) Rekha Yadav arrived at the spot and rushed Chaudhary and his brother to the district hospital.

Chaudhary was declared dead and Badal is still under treatment there for a bullet injury, Kumar said.

Some payment related dispute is said to have led to the killing, the SP (city) said.

CCTV footage is being scanned and the culprits will soon be arrested, the officer said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)