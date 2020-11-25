Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], November 25 (ANI): Former Congress Minister and ex-MLA, Roshan Baig, was taken into Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) custody for three days, till November 27, for interrogation, on Wednesday.

He was taken into custody by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in the IMA scam case.

Also Read | Diego Maradona Dies at 60: Argentina President Cristina Kirchner, Indian Politicians Rahul Gandhi and Shashi Tharoor, US Democrat Jessica Ramos & Others Pay Tribute.

On November 23, a team of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) conducted a raid at the residence of former Karnataka Minister Roshan Baig in Bengaluru in connection with the multi-crore I-Monetary Advisory (IMA) scam case.

On November 22, Baig, who was arrested by the CBI, was sent to 14-day judicial custody by a court. He was also questioned by the Special Investigation Team (SIT), which was probing the case earlier. (ANI)

Also Read | UP Cabinet Approves Proposal for Implementation of Ganga Expressway Project Worth Rs 6,402 Crore.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)