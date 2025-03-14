Bilaspur (HP), Mar 14 (PTI) Former Congress MLA from Bilaspur Bamber Thakur was shot at by unidentified people at his residence here on Friday, police said.

Thakur along with his personal security officer were injured in the attack, police said.

According to police, the attackers fired around 12 rounds of bullets.

Immediately after the attack, Thakur was referred to Indira Gandhi Medical College, Shimla while the PSO was rushed to the AIIMS Bilaspur.

Further details in the story are awaited.

