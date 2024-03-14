New Delhi [India], March 14 (ANI): In another setback to the Congress, Former MP from Patiala, Preneet Kaur on Thursday joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) at the party's headquarters in New Delhi.

Kaur joined the BJP in the presence of BJP National General Secretary Vinod Tawde, leader Tarun Chugh and Sunil Jhakhar.

Addressing the press conference, Preneet Kaur praised PM Modi for his development works in the country.

"I am happy that today I am joining the BJP. In the last 25 years, I have worked in the Lok Sabha and the Legislative Assembly. Today, the time has come when everyone should come together and look at the works of PM Modi and his policies, like the 'Viksit Bharat' Programme. I have full confidence that under the leadership of PM Modi, we will be able to keep our country safe and take it forward," she said.

BJP National General Secretary Vinod Tawde asserted that the inclusion of leaders like Preenet Kaur in the party will make it stronger in the Punjab.

"Preneet Kaur ji is a parliamentarian who has proved her potential by working on many committees. When such people come to BJP, especially in Punjab where public mentality is being formed against the state government, it makes us strong. BJP is emerging in the mind of a common Punjabi. The development of Punjab as desired by PM Modi will become stronger with Prennet Kaur ji," he said.

Kaur is the wife of former Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh who also left Congress in 2022 and joined the BJP. Notably, Preneet Kaur was suspended for indulging in anti-party activities and helping the BJP.

She was elected to the 13th Lok Sabha in 1999 and was re-elected to the 14th Lok Sabha in 2004.

Kaur won the elections in 2009 and 2019 and was re-elected to the Lok Sabha. (ANI)

