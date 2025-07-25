New Delhi, Jul 25 (PTI) A special CBI court on Friday sentenced a former enforcement officer of the Enforcement Directorate to three years' imprisonment in a bribery case, officials said.

Lalit Bazad, who was on deputation from the Central Goods and Services Tax and Central Excise, Chennai, had accepted Rs 5 lakh bribe by threatening a businessman to harm his business and reputation by entangling him in endless legal proceedings.

The officer, who was posted in the Bengaluru unit of the agency, was also slapped with a fine of Rs 5.5 lakh by the special court, a CBI spokesperson said in a statement.

