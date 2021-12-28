Jammu, Dec 28 (PTI) A former government official was sentenced to three years in jail by a special court on Tuesday in a disproportionate assets case, an official said.

Two other accused in the case filed in 2008 were acquitted by the court for want of sufficient evidence, a spokesperson of the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) said in a statement.

He said special anti-corruption judge Ritesh Dubey convicted former tehsildar Janak Singh of Shastri Nagar area in Jammu for acquiring assets disproportionate to income and acquiring assets in benami transactions.

The court awarded three years' simple imprisonment and one-year simple imprisonment for offences under the Public Men & Public Servants Declaration of Assets Act and two years' simple imprisonment for commission of offences under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act to the former government official, the spokesman said.

The case was registered against the revenue official on the basis of a verification conducted into the allegations that he had raised assets disproportionate to his known sources of income in the name of his family members and friends by indulging in corrupt practices during his service career, the spokesman said.

He said the verification has found that the accused has constructed a double-storey residential house on a piece of land measuring more than two kanals at Shastri Nagar, Jammu and has established a petrol pump at Greater Kailash in Jammu in the name of his family members.

“Janak Singh was found to have resorted to acquisition of moveable and immovable properties in his name and in the name of his close relations in order to conceal his money,” the spokesman said.

