Rangsakona (Meghalaya) [India], February 17 (ANI): Taking a jibe at the Congress and the National People's Party (NPP), Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday said that former chief minister's of Meghalaya never focused on the welfare of the people, instead worked for their families and 'personal development'.

"Meghalaya has everything for becoming the most prosperous state of the region. But all earlier Chief Ministers never focused on the welfare of the people, instead worked for their families and 'personal development'," said Amit Shah while addressing a public rally in Rangsakona, Meghalaya.

Also Read | Twitter Offices in Delhi and Mumbai Ordered To Shut Amid Layoff Fears; Staff Told To Work From Home.

Coming down heavily on Congress and NPP, Amit Shah said that the pervious governments looted the money meant for building houses for the poor and urged the citizens to vote for the Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP).

"People haven't been provided houses even after PM Modi gave money for building pucca houses for the poor. This happened as the state government looted the money meant for building houses for the poor. Vote for BJP and every poor will get a pucca house before 2025," he said.

Also Read | Supreme Court To Hear After Four Weeks Plea Seeking Direction To Empower Citizens to Petition Parliament.

He further accused the Congress leader Mukul Sangma and Conrad Sangma of giving jobs to their family members and acquaintances.

"Wherever the BJP formed the government, it ended corruption in government jobs. But when Mukul Sangma comes here, he gives jobs to his family members, when Konrad Sangma comes, he gives jobs to his family members and acquaintances," he said.

Amit Shah assured that after the formation of the BJP government in the state, work will be done to provide jobs to the poor.

"We will ensure youth development through skill development, and we will provide employment opportunities through the SEZs. We will also ensure uninterrupted power supply to all households of Meghalaya," he said.

Notably, under Conrad Sangma, the electricity discom of the State became bankrupt due to corruption by the State Government.

Lauding the work done by the BJP he said that PM Modi's government was formed and PM embraced and connected more than 8,000 youth with the mainstream.

"Till 2014, there was a Congress government at the center and the entire Northeast was suffering from terrorism. Narendra Modi's government was formed in 2014, now bomb blasts are not heard here and people are not killed by bullets. Modi ji embraced and connected more than 8,000 youth with the mainstream," he said.

Citing the RBI report he said that Meghalaya is the state with the lowest growth rate in India and it is due to the corrupt practices of the previous governments.

"Corruption has also plagued MNREGA in Meghalaya, as well as the Meghalaya government has committed corruption by showing a deficit of Rs 1,800 crore in the budget. According to the RBI report, Meghalaya is the state with the lowest growth rate in India," said Shah.

"BJP has promised that a Committee led by a Supreme Court judge will investigate the all the corruption cases in the State, and will send the people involved in looting public money to jail," he added.

Referfing to the developmental works done in Assam by the government, Amit Shah assured that once in power the state of Meghalaya will be developed on similar lines.

"There is a BJP government in Assam and there no poor has to pay money from his pocket for his treatment. Under 'Ayushman Bharat Yojana', treatment up to five lakh is done for free. Treatment up to Rs 5 lakh will be free once BJP comes to power," he said.

Polls will be held in both the states of Meghalaya and Nagaland on February 27 while the counting is scheduled on March 2. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)