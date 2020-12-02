Chandigarh, Dec 2 (PTI) Former Haryana chief minister and Indian National Lok Dal president Om Prakash Chautala was admitted to a private hospital in Gurgaon on Wednesday after he caught a cold and fell sick, a party spokesperson said here.

Chautala, 85, caught a cold a few days ago and had recently attended the wedding functions of his grandsons, the spokesperson said.

"INLD president Chaudhary Om Prakash Chautala has been admitted to Gurgaon's Medanta hospital," he said, adding his condition was stable.

Chautala will undergo a test for COVID-19 as he also has a cough.

