New Delhi [India], April 7 (ANI): Former Haryana Congress leader Nirmal Singh and his daughter Chitra joined the Aam Aadmi Party in the presence of AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday.

Singh, who also founded the Haryana Democratic Front, was also a two-time minister in the Haryana government.

Welcoming the father-daughter duo to AAP, Kejriwal said that all the workers of the Haryana Democratic Front were welcome to the party.

Taking to Twitter, Kejriwal said, "Chitra ji, Nirmal ji and all the workers of Haryana Democratic Front are welcome in the Aam Aadmi Party family. We will all work together for the progress of Haryana and the country."

Singh is a four-time MLA. He had won the Naggal Assembly constituency in 1982, 1991, 1996 and 2005.

Notably, following the huge victory of the AAP in the Assembly elections in Punjab recently, there has been a flurry of leaders joining the party. The AAP is looking to expand in states like Haryana and Himachal Pradesh.

Earlier on Monday, former Congress Haryana party chief Ashok Tanwar joined the AAP in the national capital in the presence of Arvind Kejriwal. (ANI)

