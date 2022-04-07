Realme India has officially launched the GT 2 Pro smartphone in the country. The company has also introduced the Realme 9 4G, Realme Book Prime laptop, Realme Buds Air 3 and Realme Smart TV Stick. Realme GT 2 Pro will be available for sale on April 14 via Flipkart, realme.com, whereas the Realme 9 4G will be sold on April 12. Realme Book Prime and Realme Buds Air 3 will go on sale from April 13. Realme GT 2 Pro, Realme 9 4G, Realme Buds Air 3 & More Launching Today in India; Watch LIVE Streaming Here.

Realme GT 2 Pro sports a 6.7-inch 2K LTPO 2.0 AMOLED display, a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of internal storage. The handset features a 50MP triple rear camera setup, a 32MP selfie camera, and a 5,000mAh battery with 65W SuperDart Charging support. Connectivity options include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.2, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC and a USB Type-C port. Coming to the pricing, Realme GT 2 Pro is priced at Rs 49,999 for the 8GB + 128GB model, whereas the 12GB + 256GB variant will be offered at Rs 57,999.

#realmeGT2Pro - The Most Premium Flagship ever by #realme is here. The ultimate powerhouse of a smartphone with features that are #GreaterThanYouSee! Starting at ₹44,999* First Sale at 12 PM, 14th April. *T&C Apply Know more: https://t.co/Pv8zI4jdUK pic.twitter.com/FILuWGKqYj — realme (@realmeIndia) April 7, 2022

Realme 9 4G gets a 6.4-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED display with a resolution of 2400x1080 pixels, a Snapdragon 680 processor, a 108MP triple rear camera module, a 5,000mAh battery with 33W Dart charging support, a 16MP selfie snapper.

Realme 9 4G (Photo Credits: Realme)

Connectivity options include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.1, and a USB Type-C port. Realme 9 4G costs Rs 17,999 for the 6GB + 128GB model. The 8GB + 128GB variant will be available at Rs 18,999.

Realme Book Prime gets a 2K Full Vision display, an 11th Gen Intel Core i5-11320H processor with up to 16GB of RAM and 512GB of SSD. It comes with stereo speakers with DTS audio technology, a backlit keyboard with a touchpad and offers 12 hours of battery backup on a single charge. Connectivity options include a Thunderbolt 4 port and Wi-Fi 6. Realme Book Prime is priced at Rs 64,999 for the 16GB + 512GB model.

Realme Buds Air 3 (Photo Credits: Realme)

Realme Buds Air 3 comes equipped with 0mm dynamic bass boost drivers, active noise cancellation, a transparency mode, Bluetooth v5.2 connectivity, IPX5 rating for sweat and water resistance, up to 30 hours of total playback on a single charge, 88ms low latency with the included Game Mode and more. It is priced at Rs 3,999.

Realme Smart TV Stick comes with support for FHD and HDR10+, an HDMI 2.0 port and runs on Android 11 TV OS. The Smart TV Stick offers access to Google Assistant, Chromecast and comes with streaming platforms such as Netflix, Prime Video and Google Play games. The TV Stick is priced at Rs 2,999.

