Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], July 13 (ANI): Former Himachal BJP President and Lok Sabha MP from Shimla Constituency Suresh Kashyap on Thursday inspected the areas damaged by the torrential rains in the state capital.

MP Suresh Kashyap also interacted with representatives of 34 panchayats of Shimla Rural and enquired about the damage caused in the area.

Also Read | Tesla Car for Rs 20 Lakh in India Still a Distant Dream, Say Experts.

He inspected the damaged bridge on the Ghandal road which connects Shimla with Lower Himachal Pradesh. and

"In this hour of trouble, every worker of BJP is helping the affected people in every possible way," BJP MP Kashyap said.

Also Read | Delhi Floods: PM Narendra Modi Took Stock of Flood Situation From France, Directed That All Steps Be Taken To Deal With It, Says LG VK Saxena.

He further stated that assistance will be provided through MP fund and requested the state government to provide assistance.

In this regard, he also took to Twitter and said," Today, during the inspection of the areas damaged by the torrential rains in Shoghi, Ghanathi, Hiranagar, Chalog, Dhami Shimla Rural, took stock of the damage. The affected will be given as much help as possible from the MP fund. The state government and administration should provide assistance to the affected as soon as possible."

As many as 34 people have died due to landslides, cloudbust and flash floods in Himachal Pradesh.Meanwhile, from June 24 to July 13, 91 people lost their lives in Himachal Pradesh during the monsoon fury.

"91 people lost their lives in Himachal Pradesh from June 24 to July 13. 34 deaths happened due to landslides, cloudbust, and flash floods," an official statement said.

Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu visited the flood-hit Thunag Sub-division in Seraj constituency of district Mandi on Thursday and took stock of the situation at Thunag market which is severely affected by the flood.

He announced to provide rupees one lakh each to the affected families and also directed to channelize the Thunag rivulet so as to avoid such type of mishaps.

CM Sukhu also announced to provide land for the construction of the house which was swept away and directed to clear the debris from the market at the earliest. He also interacted with the locals and assured them of every possible assistance from the government.

The monsoon hit the most parts of Himachal Pradesh on June 24. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)