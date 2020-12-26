Dharamshala (Himachal Pradesh) [India], December 26 (ANI): Senior BJP leader and former chief minister of Himachal Pradesh Shanta Kumar and his family tested positive for COVID-19.

Kumar's wife, son, daughter-in-law, two granddaughters also tested positive for the infection. His wife tested positive on Thursday and she is admitted in Tanda medical college. Her health is stable.

Apart from them, the BJP leader's personal secretary, security officer and driver tested positive for Covid-19. (ANI)

