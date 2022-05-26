Dehradun, May 26 (PTI) A notice has been issued to Uttarakhand's former Head of Forest Force Rajiv Bhartari in connection with illegal constructions and felling of trees in the core zones of Corbett Tiger Reserve.

The notice has been issued on the ground that Bhartari held the post of Head of Forest Force (HoFF) when the construction of building of structures and a water body was carried out in Pakhro and Morghatti zones of the reserve without due administrative and financial consent.

Bhartari did not take any concrete action against the officials involved in the irregularities despite heading the forest force, the notice said.

He has been asked to reply to the notice within 15 days, forest department sources here said.

A team of experts from the National Tiger Conservation Authority had found that illegal constructions were carried out in Pakhro and Morghatti zones during a field visit.

It had also hinted in its report that the illegal constructions had been carried out with the connivance of forest officials.

The report led to a major rejig in the state forest department with the transfer of more than two dozen IFS officers, including the removal of the erstwhile PCCF and HoFF Uttarakhand Rajiv Bhartari.

Subsequent enquiries into the matter also led to the suspension of several other officials, including former chief wildlife warden J S Suhag and IFS officer Kishan Chand.

