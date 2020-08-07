Hamirpur (HP), August 7 (PTI) Former Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Prem Kumar Dhumal along with his staff members has quarantined himself at his house here as a precaution after the state power minister tested positive for coronavirus.

Also Read | India's COVID-19 Tally Crosses 20 Lakh Mark With the Highest Single-Day Spike of 62,538 New Coronavirus Cases.

In a Facebook post, Dhumal stated that he has quarantined himself at his house.

He quarantined himself as a precautionary measure as he had recently attended a meeting with the state BJP chief Suresh Kashyap, who was in close contact with Power Minister Sukh Ram Chaudhry.

Also Read | Kia Sonet World Premiere LIVE News Updates; Expected Prices, Features, Variants & Specifications.

Chaudhry tested positive for coronavirus on Thursday. PTI CORR DJI DV DV 08071015 NNNNpy the former England midfielder chose to air his grievances after the match.

"You cannot hit me and my bench with something like that because we are not arrogant," Klopp said at a news conference ahead of Liverpool's last game of the season at Newcastle on Sunday.

"Frank was obviously in a really competitive mood and I respect that a lot. From my point of view in this sort of situation, you can say pretty much what you want. For me, after the game it is completely over.

"But what he has to learn," Klopp added, "is to finish it with the final whistle and he didn't do that. In a moment like this, in an argument you want to say something to hurt the other person."

Klopp said Lampard could have chosen to "close the book" on the argument, but didn't.

"And that is what I don't like," he added.

"Speaking afterwards about it like this, that's not OK. Frank has to learn this and he has a lot of time to learn as he is a young coach. During the game, words used no problem at all but final whistle ... we are not arrogant, we are pretty much the opposite."

Lampard repeatedly used expletives to vent his anger at the Liverpool bench and, with Anfield being virtually empty because no fans are allowed, much of the argument could be heard clearly.

Lampard said on Friday he was sorry for his actions.

"I think in terms of the language I used, I do regret that," he said, "because I think these things get replayed a lot on social media.

"I've got two young daughters who are on social media, so I do regret that." (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)