India's COVID-19 Tally Crosses 20 Lakh Mark With the Highest Single-Day Spike of 62,538 New Coronavirus Cases:

New Delhi, August 7: India's coronavirus tally crossed the 20 lakh mark on Friday with the highest single-day spike of 62,538 cases in the past 24 hours. The total cases increased to 20,27,075 including 6,07,384 active cases.  The number of cured and discharged patients improved to 13,78,106. India’s COVID-19 recovery rate climbed to 67.62 percent on Thursday. 

The death toll, on the other hand, jumped to 41,585 deaths, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare numbers. Maharashtra tops the chart in the coronavirus numbers in India. The state continues to be the worst hit in India with a total of 4,79,779 cases. Tamil Nadu is in second place with a total of 2,79,144 cases. The total number of cases in Andhra Pradesh have also increased to 1,96,789. The national capital, on the other hand, recorded 1,41,531 cases.

Here's how to check the state-wise tally of the coronavirus numbers:

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths**
Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday
1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 687 48  326 49  14
2 Andhra Pradesh 80426 1322  104354 8729  1681 77 
3 Arunachal Pradesh 642 40  1210 105  3
4 Assam 14432 807  35892 1471  121
5 Bihar 22001 908  42414 2066  355
6 Chandigarh 535 64  715 20
7 Chhattisgarh 2465 55  7871 258  71
8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 404 960 41  2
9 Delhi 10072 175  126116 890  4044 11 
10 Goa 2072 171  5287 173  64
11 Gujarat 14680 10  49433 1057  2556 23 
12 Haryana 6133 11  31960 734  455
13 Himachal Pradesh 1140 15  1762 52  14
14 Jammu and Kashmir 7285 162  15244 388  426
15 Jharkhand 9049 401  5703 539  136
16 Karnataka 73966 112  74679 5407  2804 100 
17 Kerala 11524 46  17533 1234  94
18 Ladakh 421 21  1164 37  7
19 Madhya Pradesh 8741 15  26064 650  929 17 
20 Maharashtra 146268 3810  305521 6165  16476 334 
21 Manipur 1224 27  1862 48  7
22 Meghalaya 594 12  330 5
23 Mizoram 251 29  286 0
24 Nagaland 1807 66  685 26  6
25 Odisha 13055 73  25738 1255  225
26 Puducherry 1700 148  2668 131  65
27 Punjab 6422 360  12943 452  491 29 
28 Rajasthan 12678 437  33849 1017  745 13 
29 Sikkim 496 13  303 1
30 Tamil Nadu 54184 968  214815 6031  4461 112 
31 Telengana 20358 790  52103 1289  589 13 
32 Tripura 1901 28  3793 68  31
33 Uttarakhand 2923 143  5233 386  98
34 Uttar Pradesh 41973 751  60558 3287  1857 40 
35 West Bengal 22992 677  58962 2078  1846 61 
Total# 595501 9257  1328336 46121  40699 904 

The Ministry on Thursday informed that India has substantively ramped up its testing infrastructure from one lab in January 2020 to its current count of 1,370 labs. In addition to this, India has expanded diagnostic lab network and facilitation for easy testing across the country and conducted 2 crore tests presently.

