New Delhi, August 7: India's coronavirus tally crossed the 20 lakh mark on Friday with the highest single-day spike of 62,538 cases in the past 24 hours. The total cases increased to 20,27,075 including 6,07,384 active cases. The number of cured and discharged patients improved to 13,78,106. India’s COVID-19 recovery rate climbed to 67.62 percent on Thursday.
The death toll, on the other hand, jumped to 41,585 deaths, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare numbers. Maharashtra tops the chart in the coronavirus numbers in India. The state continues to be the worst hit in India with a total of 4,79,779 cases. Tamil Nadu is in second place with a total of 2,79,144 cases. The total number of cases in Andhra Pradesh have also increased to 1,96,789. The national capital, on the other hand, recorded 1,41,531 cases.
India's COVID-19 Tally Crosses 20 Lakh Mark With the Highest Single-Day Spike of 62,538 New Coronavirus Cases:
India's #COVID19 case tally crosses 20-lakh mark with highest single-day spike of 62,538 cases
The COVID19 tally rises to 20,27,075 including 6,07,384 active cases, 13,78,106 cured/discharged/migrated & 41,585 deaths: Ministry of Health pic.twitter.com/AaPCaQW27M
— ANI (@ANI) August 7, 2020
Here's how to check the state-wise tally of the coronavirus numbers:
|S. No.
|Name of State / UT
|Active Cases*
|Cured/Discharged/Migrated*
|Deaths**
|Total
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|1
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|687
|48
|326
|49
|14
|2
|2
|Andhra Pradesh
|80426
|1322
|104354
|8729
|1681
|77
|3
|Arunachal Pradesh
|642
|40
|1210
|105
|3
|4
|Assam
|14432
|807
|35892
|1471
|121
|6
|5
|Bihar
|22001
|908
|42414
|2066
|355
|8
|6
|Chandigarh
|535
|64
|715
|20
|7
|Chhattisgarh
|2465
|55
|7871
|258
|71
|2
|8
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|404
|960
|41
|2
|9
|Delhi
|10072
|175
|126116
|890
|4044
|11
|10
|Goa
|2072
|171
|5287
|173
|64
|4
|11
|Gujarat
|14680
|10
|49433
|1057
|2556
|23
|12
|Haryana
|6133
|11
|31960
|734
|455
|7
|13
|Himachal Pradesh
|1140
|15
|1762
|52
|14
|14
|Jammu and Kashmir
|7285
|162
|15244
|388
|426
|9
|15
|Jharkhand
|9049
|401
|5703
|539
|136
|8
|16
|Karnataka
|73966
|112
|74679
|5407
|2804
|100
|17
|Kerala
|11524
|46
|17533
|1234
|94
|7
|18
|Ladakh
|421
|21
|1164
|37
|7
|19
|Madhya Pradesh
|8741
|15
|26064
|650
|929
|17
|20
|Maharashtra
|146268
|3810
|305521
|6165
|16476
|334
|21
|Manipur
|1224
|27
|1862
|48
|7
|22
|Meghalaya
|594
|12
|330
|5
|23
|Mizoram
|251
|29
|286
|4
|0
|24
|Nagaland
|1807
|66
|685
|26
|6
|1
|25
|Odisha
|13055
|73
|25738
|1255
|225
|9
|26
|Puducherry
|1700
|148
|2668
|131
|65
|7
|27
|Punjab
|6422
|360
|12943
|452
|491
|29
|28
|Rajasthan
|12678
|437
|33849
|1017
|745
|13
|29
|Sikkim
|496
|13
|303
|4
|1
|30
|Tamil Nadu
|54184
|968
|214815
|6031
|4461
|112
|31
|Telengana
|20358
|790
|52103
|1289
|589
|13
|32
|Tripura
|1901
|28
|3793
|68
|31
|1
|33
|Uttarakhand
|2923
|143
|5233
|386
|98
|3
|34
|Uttar Pradesh
|41973
|751
|60558
|3287
|1857
|40
|35
|West Bengal
|22992
|677
|58962
|2078
|1846
|61
|Total#
|595501
|9257
|1328336
|46121
|40699
|904
The Ministry on Thursday informed that India has substantively ramped up its testing infrastructure from one lab in January 2020 to its current count of 1,370 labs. In addition to this, India has expanded diagnostic lab network and facilitation for easy testing across the country and conducted 2 crore tests presently.
