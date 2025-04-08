Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 8 (ANI): Former Indian cricketer Kedar Jadhav joined the Bharatiya Janata Party in Mumbai in the presence of Maharashtra minister and state BJP chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule.

After joining the BJP, Kedar Jadhav said that the party has received a lot of love from the people ever since it came to power in the centre in 2014. He said that PM Modi and CM Devendra Fadnavis' achievements are very inspirational, and he aims to follow in their footsteps and contribute to the BJP.

"Since 2014, when the BJP government came to power at the centre, the kind of love and support they have received and the kind of achievements PM Modi and CM Devendra Fadnavis have done, I think this is very inspirational and my aim is to follow their footsteps and make whatever small contribution I can for BJP. Whatever responsibility I get, I am fully confident that I will try to do it with full honesty...", Kedar Jadhav told ANI on Tuesday.

Kedar Jadhav announced his retirement from all forms of cricket at the age of 39 in June 2024. Jadhav, represented India in 73 ODIs and nine T20Is since his international debut in 2014. He earned his call-up for the international side for Bangladesh series in June that year, but had to wait till the home series against Sri Lanka in November to finally get his chance.

He scored 1,389 runs in 52 innings in ODIs at an average of 42.09 and a strike rate of 101.60, with two centuries and six fifties. His best score is 120. He also took 27 wickets with the best figures of 3/23.

In nine T20Is, Jadhav has scored 122 runs at an average of 20.33 with one fifty and a strike rate of 123.23. In 2012, he had scored Ranji Trophy triple century for Maharashtra against Uttar Pradesh, emerging as their second-highest run-getter. He continued his climb in the domestic circuit in the next 2013-14 season, scoring 1,223 runs with six centuries. (ANI)

