Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], April 27 (ANI): Former ISRO Chief K Kasturirangan who passed away at the age of 84 was cremated with state honours on Sunday in Bengaluru.

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramiah on Sunday paid last respects to the visionary scientist.

Also Read | TS SSC Result 2025 Date and Time: Know When and Where To Check BSE Telangana Class 10 Results When Declared.

"The demise of Dr Kasturirangan is an irreparable loss for the country, he was a renowned scientist. He has made a huge contribution to the country in the field of space. He has contributed a lot to Karnataka. It is the duty of the state government to remember him," the Chief Minister said addressing mediapersons.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also paid tribute to the late Indian scientist in the 121st episode of Mann Ki Baat.

Also Read | CERT-In Warning: Government’s Cybersecurity Agency Cautions Citizens Against Using Public Wi-Fi for Transactions Due to Private and Financial Information Risks.

In his address, PM Modi said, "His contribution to science, education and taking India's space program to new heights will always be remembered. Under his leadership, ISRO gained a new identity. The space programs that progressed under his guidance brought global recognition to India's efforts. Many of the satellites that India uses today were launched under his guidance," PM Modi said.

Meanwhile, Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot also expressed grief o the demise of the former ISRO Chief and said that he was a great scholar and played a major role in shaping space research and space projects.

"He was a great scientist, a great scholar. As Chairman of ISRO, he played a major role in shaping space research and space projects. He also served as Vice Chancellor in two institutions. I had the opportunity to meet him in many programmes and seek his blessings. I pay my humble tributes to him and pray to God to give strength to the bereaved family to bear this loss," Gehlot said speaking to the media.

Former ISRO Chairman K Sivan also condoled the death and said that Kasturirangan contributed to national programs apart from space programs.

"It is a huge loss for the country. He has contributed not only to the space programme but also to other national programmes. PSLV, GSLV and many satellites were launched under his leadership. I offer my condolences to the bereaved family..." Sivan said speaking to ANI.

Former ISRO chairman Krishnaswamy Kasturirangan passed away in Bengaluru on April 25 at the age of 84. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)