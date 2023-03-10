New Delhi [India], March 10 (ANI): A 48-year-old former Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) personnel shot himself dead with his licensed revolver at his house in Delhi's Palam area on Friday morning, police said on Friday.

The deceased identified as Sudhir Kumar, a resident of Sadh Nagar in the Palam area and a native of the village Nangla Badi in Baghpat, Uttar Pradesh, shot himself just after two months after his retirement.

According to police, on Friday early morning, a police control room call was received at Palam Village police station regarding a firing sound, following which, police team reached the spot.

"The main door was found bolted from the inside. On peeping from the small window above the main door, it was found that one person was lying unconscious on the floor," the police official said.

The police further said that they broke the window to open the door.

"On inspection of the body it was found that one bullet was on the forehead and the other was also on the chest," said the official.

As per the police, Sudhir's wife, Rita, said that her husband had a licensed revolver and he was also an alcoholic.

"She was living at her parent's house after some quarrel with her husband. She did not disclose any foul play," the police official said.

"The statements of family members of the deceased have been recorded," the police added.

"The spot was inspected by the FSL team. The body has been preserved at DDU Hospital mortuary for post-mortem proceedings," the police said.

Proceeding under section 174 of CrPC has been initiated. (ANI)

