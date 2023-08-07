New Delhi, Aug 7 (PTI) Pramod Chandravanshi, a former JD (U) leader and ex-member of the Bihar State Commission for Backward Classes, joined the BJP at the party headquarters here on Monday.

Chandravanshi joined the BJP in the presence of senior leaders including party's Bihar incharge Vinod Tawde and Aurangabad MP Sushil Kumar Singh.

Also Read | Mumbai BEST Bus Service Will Be Restored in 48 Hours, Says Minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha; Wet Lease Bus Staff Say Strike Will Continue.

"The BJP will be strengthened in Bihar with Pramod Chandravanshi joining the party," Tawde told reporters at a joint press conference with former JD (U) leader.

Aurangabad MP Singh was also present on the dais during the press conference.

Also Read | Madhya Pradesh: Car Falls Into Waterfall in Indore, Father-Daughter Saved by Fellow Picnickers; Video Goes Viral.

Tawde said the BJP is getting support from various quarters in Bihar and many leaders like Chandravanshi are coming to the party fold as there is 'ghamandia gathbandhan', a term coined by Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the INDIA bloc of the opposition alliance, is in dilemma for various reasons.

BJP national media co-head Sanjay Mayukh said Chandravanshi is one of the prominent backward class leaders in Bihar. He served as member of the state commission for backward classes three times, Mayukh added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)